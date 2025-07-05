Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.3% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.9%

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $555.88 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $557.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $519.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.75.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

