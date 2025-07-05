QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Sharp Financial Services LLC

Sharp Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sharp Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sharp Financial Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $2,721,882,000. Amundi grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,313,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905,918 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 20,700.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,262,754 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $501,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247,068 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,289,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,041,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,076 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,780,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,502,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.96.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $162.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.93. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $211.09. The company has a market capitalization of $177.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 36.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $220,384.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,507.82. This represents a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 425,016 shares of company stock worth $8,437,440. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

