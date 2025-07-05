Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.29 Billion Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,622,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,985 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.78% of ServiceNow worth $1,291,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.62, for a total value of $717,347.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,842.10. This trade represents a 19.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total value of $1,194,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000. The trade was a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,245. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,128.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,068.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Up 3.6%

NOW stock opened at $1,046.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,003.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $963.64. The company has a market cap of $216.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $678.66 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.