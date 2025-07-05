Macroview Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,934 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 58.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after acquiring an additional 95,531 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 286,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,386,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1%

VEA opened at $57.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $57.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.85.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

