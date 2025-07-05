Novare Capital Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total value of $887,663.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,704.10. This trade represents a 98.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total value of $1,252,170.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,355.20. This represents a 67.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,661 shares of company stock worth $206,491,776. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of INTU stock opened at $782.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.21 billion, a PE ratio of 63.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.27. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $790.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $718.90 and a 200 day moving average of $642.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price target (up from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuit from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $825.00 price objective (up from $785.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $699.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $793.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.