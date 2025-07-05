Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,521,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,051,000 after purchasing an additional 699,137 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 119,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.55. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.36 and a 12-month high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.2903 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

