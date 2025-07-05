Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Has $18.19 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $18,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $185.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.28. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $188.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

