Stage Harbor Financial LLC Purchases 1,660 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Stage Harbor Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 12.5% of Stage Harbor Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stage Harbor Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argentarii LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $710,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $441.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.69. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $442.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

