Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 830 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,935 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 110.4% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 36.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in Adobe by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $379.56 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.01 and a 12-month high of $587.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $396.09 and a 200-day moving average of $408.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $161.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

