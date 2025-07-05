Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,496 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 1.0% of Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argyle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the first quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 83,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 22,021 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 41,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 393,238 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,837,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 22.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $396,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,352.80. This represents a 47.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $938,400 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on VZ shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.50 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wolfe Research cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $43.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $33.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.31 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

