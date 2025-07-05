Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 439,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,695,000 after acquiring an additional 87,631 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,966,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $2,223,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 46.6% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after buying an additional 11,034 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE:PM opened at $179.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $278.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.80 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.59.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.