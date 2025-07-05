616 Shares in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) Purchased by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renasant Bank boosted its position in General Dynamics by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 19,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,692,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 990.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 66,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,537,000 after acquiring an additional 60,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in General Dynamics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 24,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.24.

Insider Activity

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 7,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.44, for a total transaction of $2,142,281.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,828,587.08. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $294.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.76 and a 200-day moving average of $268.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $316.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.61%.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.