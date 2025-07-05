Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 147,040 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,040 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $14,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 121,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,308,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 172,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,521,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $110.80 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $111.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.30. The company has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

