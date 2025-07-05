von Borstel & Associates Inc. Invests $30,000 in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $957,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.08.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $308.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.27 and a 52 week high of $329.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $312.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 77.33% and a net margin of 19.79%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 478 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total transaction of $140,120.92. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,682.96. The trade was a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

