iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Truist Financial Corp’s Largest Position

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,121,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,710 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of Truist Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,001,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,343,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Michels Family Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,885,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $628.17 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $629.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $593.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $583.67.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

