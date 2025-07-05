Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,798 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 241,537 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after buying an additional 21,631 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Fisher Funds Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD now owns 196,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after buying an additional 19,438 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 5,339 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NKE opened at $76.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.49. The company has a market capitalization of $112.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.25. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $90.62.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NIKE from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.19.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

