Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,739 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $9,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Southern by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elequin Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Southern by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.93.

Southern Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of SO opened at $90.97 on Friday. Southern Company has a 1 year low of $77.47 and a 1 year high of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.81. The firm has a market cap of $99.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.64%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

