Wayfinding Financial LLC Acquires 74 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copia Wealth Management boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 46.0% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price target on GE Aerospace and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace

In related news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $246.78 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $150.20 and a fifty-two week high of $260.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $263.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.37.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 29.15%. On average, analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.