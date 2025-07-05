Toy Stocks To Research – July 4th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, and Target are the three Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are the publicly traded equities of companies that design, manufacture and sell toys and games, classed within the consumer-discretionary sector. They typically exhibit pronounced seasonality—peaking during year-end holiday shopping—and are driven by factors such as consumer spending trends, licensing partnerships, brand strength and shifts in children’s entertainment preferences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST traded up $3.91 on Friday, reaching $986.27. 1,101,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,297. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $793.00 and a twelve month high of $1,078.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $437.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,005.02 and its 200-day moving average is $981.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.29. 7,686,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,082,978. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $784.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

TGT traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.17. 3,535,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,250,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Target has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.94. The stock has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Recommended Stories