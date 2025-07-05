HM Payson & Co. Sells 1,154 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $14,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,584,490,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 21,778.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,422,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406,386 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,893,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,230,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,036 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,665,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,650,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,274,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,365 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TXN. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. DZ Bank upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.49.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $215.57 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.48 and its 200 day moving average is $183.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $195.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

