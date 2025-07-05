iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 37,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 43,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of IJH stock opened at $63.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.55.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

