Sharp Financial Services LLC Purchases 247 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sharp Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 33.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $555.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $519.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $504.75. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $557.20.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

