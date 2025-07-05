Novare Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Novare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 1.2% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 618.2% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 528.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $392.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $382.92 and a 200 day moving average of $376.13. Stryker Corporation has a 52 week low of $314.93 and a 52 week high of $406.19. The company has a market cap of $149.62 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.41%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYK. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.30.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

