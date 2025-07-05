iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 150,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,942,000 after acquiring an additional 8,259 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $223.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.04. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The company has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.