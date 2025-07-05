Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Lowers Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,801 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. TAGStone Capital Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $135.58 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $180.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

