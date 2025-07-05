Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Cuts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,829,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock opened at $350.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $351.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.91. The stock has a market cap of $87.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $294.32 and a twelve month high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 71.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.87%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $391.31.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

