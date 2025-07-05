Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Increases Position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 0.9% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 71.6% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 257,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,984,000 after buying an additional 107,404 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,165 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 711,290 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $99,445,000 after buying an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $221.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.15.

Oracle Stock Up 3.2%

ORCL opened at $237.39 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $237.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.26. The company has a market cap of $666.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at $209,000,421.92. This represents a 26.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $428,552.98. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,670.92. This trade represents a 8.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,366 shares of company stock worth $83,103,603 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.