319 Shares in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Purchased by Columbia River Financial Group LLC

Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 319 shares of the medical technology company's stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,163,580,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $377,169,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,445,284 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $1,233,769,000 after buying an additional 2,333,600 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $174,329,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $139,869,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $88.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $96.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.30 and its 200 day moving average is $86.54. The company has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 78.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.87.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

