Olde Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 712 Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Chevron by 7.5% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 10.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Argyle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the first quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 25,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:CVX opened at $148.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.07. The stock has a market cap of $258.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Hsbc Global Res cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.41.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

