Sonata Capital Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after acquiring an additional 36,585 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $719,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 253.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.58 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.36.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.