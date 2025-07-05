World Investment Advisors Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

World Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at S&P Global
In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,016.33. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global
S&P Global Trading Up 1.0%
SPGI opened at $531.02 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $427.14 and a 1-year high of $545.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $512.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $504.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
S&P Global Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 30.16%.
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than S&P Global
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/30 – 07/04
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- The Apple Comeback Will Be Better Than the Setback
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- How a Government Loan Changes the Game for Plug Power
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.