World Investment Advisors Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

World Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,016.33. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on S&P Global from $627.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Trading Up 1.0%

SPGI opened at $531.02 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $427.14 and a 1-year high of $545.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $512.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $504.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.