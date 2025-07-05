Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 5.6% of Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alexis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $283.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $285.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.