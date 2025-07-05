SMART Wealth LLC Takes $232,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

SMART Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 111.8% during the first quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $26,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.3%

GOOG opened at $180.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.60. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $208.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $90.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $209.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and six have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,844,050. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,275. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,643 shares of company stock valued at $36,330,928 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

