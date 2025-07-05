Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) is Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s Largest Position

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 502,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 18.4% of Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $38,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 265.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of BIV stock opened at $76.73 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.74.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

