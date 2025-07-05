Electric Vehicle Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 4th

Tesla, Lucid Group, Enphase Energy, Rivian Automotive, SolarEdge Technologies, Wolfspeed, and Vale are the seven Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the design, manufacture or sale of electric vehicles, as well as related components like batteries and charging infrastructure. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the fast-growing EV market driven by advances in technology, government incentives and rising demand for low-emission transportation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $313.56. 58,042,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,137,163. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 172.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla has a 1-year low of $182.00 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Lucid Group (LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

NASDAQ:LCID traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.16. 211,394,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,058,531. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.57. Lucid Group has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $4.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,032,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,954,120. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $130.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

RIVN stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.09. 21,513,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,676,591. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.81. Rivian Automotive has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded up $3.85 on Friday, hitting $27.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,478,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,772,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.62. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $32.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wolfspeed (WOLF)

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

WOLF stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 209,766,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,215,630. The company has a market capitalization of $187.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.09. Wolfspeed has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Vale stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,864,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,557,208. The firm has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.77. Vale has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

