Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFC. TD Cowen began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.33.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $83.32 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

