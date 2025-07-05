Seascape Capital Management Has $4.62 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.6% of Seascape Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.83.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $399.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $351.96 and its 200 day moving average is $346.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $188.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.38. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $418.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

