Seascape Capital Management Sells 81 Shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

Seascape Capital Management trimmed its holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total value of $394,494.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,677.72. This trade represents a 21.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.18, for a total value of $2,058,912.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,785.92. The trade was a 53.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,526,451. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $719.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $714.17 and its 200 day moving average is $657.15. McKesson Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $464.42 and a fifty-two week high of $736.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 201.12% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price objective on McKesson and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $696.42.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

