Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,937 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 86.3% in the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,889,556. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at $522,940,195.80. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 833,509 shares of company stock valued at $278,648,925 over the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.24.

Tesla Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $313.56 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.00 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 172.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $320.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

