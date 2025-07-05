Elite Financial Inc. Purchases New Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 54 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 90,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 34.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total value of $96,991.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,113.84. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,740.77. This represents a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of ISRG opened at $543.74 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $413.82 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $537.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $536.76. The company has a market cap of $194.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.73, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.64.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ISRG. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Erste Group Bank raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.95.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

