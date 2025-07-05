Wayfinding Financial LLC Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Home Depot by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of HD stock opened at $371.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $369.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

