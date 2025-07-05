DT Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,026 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

DT Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 14,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $74,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 22.6% in the first quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 16,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 216,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.83.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE CAT opened at $399.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $351.96 and a 200 day moving average of $346.95. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $418.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 53.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 27.49%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

