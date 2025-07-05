Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 342 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 88.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 36,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price objective on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO opened at $59.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $61.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.43.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.44% and a net margin of 43.09%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

