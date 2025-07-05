Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 9,350 Shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,093,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,350 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.70% of BlackRock worth $1,034,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total value of $9,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 66,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,256,025. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $1,076.28 on Friday. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $773.74 and a 12-month high of $1,084.22. The company has a market capitalization of $166.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $979.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $969.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 30.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Argus raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,028.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,110.92.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

