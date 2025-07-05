Novare Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Novare Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $12,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,147,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,713,397,000 after purchasing an additional 282,208 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,956,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,468,000 after buying an additional 98,546 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,760,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,038,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,062 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,546,000 after acquiring an additional 124,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $697,080,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME stock opened at $184.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.02 and a fifty-two week high of $198.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.08.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho set a $212.00 target price on AMETEK in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $194.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $197.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.89.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

