iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 1.4% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,778,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194,721 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,630,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,590 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,288,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,420,000 after buying an additional 1,183,962 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4,039.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,118,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,375,000 after buying an additional 1,091,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $52,027,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $62.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.53. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $44.40 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

