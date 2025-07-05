SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Lifted by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 3.8% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $34,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $53,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $307.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $306.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.60 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $217.27 and a fifty-two week high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

