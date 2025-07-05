Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.80 Billion Stock Holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,783,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 194,466 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.23% of Danaher worth $1,800,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Danaher by 285.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,677,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,303,163,000 after purchasing an additional 579,046 shares during the period. Terra Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $3,068,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Danaher by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 319,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,342,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:DHR opened at $203.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.38. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DHR

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,442. This trade represents a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.