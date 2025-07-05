Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 418,280 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,642,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 418,280 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,092,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $215.57 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $195.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.49.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.