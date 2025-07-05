Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,788 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,126,000 after acquiring an additional 81,952 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 407.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 179,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,377,000 after purchasing an additional 144,125 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,283,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $94.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.93 and its 200-day moving average is $94.28. The company has a market capitalization of $107.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.02. Starbucks Corporation has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $117.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Argus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. CICC Research began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Baird R W lowered Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.23.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

